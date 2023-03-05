Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 554,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 6.35%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.