Ryanair (LON:RYA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.41

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.41 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.17). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares traded.

Ryanair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.41. The firm has a market cap of £163.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

