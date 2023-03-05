Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $49.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

