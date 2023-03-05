Royal Bank of Canada Trims Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Target Price to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

