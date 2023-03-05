Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $150,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.