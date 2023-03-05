Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GETR. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Getaround in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Getaround in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Getaround stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. Getaround has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new position in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

