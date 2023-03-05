Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

