Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.