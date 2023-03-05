Robert W. Baird Trims Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price to $38.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $447,568. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 475,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

