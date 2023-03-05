Robert W. Baird Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

