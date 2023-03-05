Robert W. Baird Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $237.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $119,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $119,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $843,087.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,563,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after buying an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.