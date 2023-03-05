RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,938,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,909,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RIV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 58,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,965. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

