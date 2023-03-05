RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RIV Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 28,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

