Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of RAD opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.