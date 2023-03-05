Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Rite Aid Stock Performance
Shares of RAD opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

