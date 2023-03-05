Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 9,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.