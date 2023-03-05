Ricardo’s (RCDO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 532 ($6.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ricardo Stock Performance

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 568 ($6.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.62. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 596.04 ($7.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,369.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

Ricardo Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,692.31%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

