Reviewing Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) and Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) and Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Vaccitech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Vaccitech N/A 4.55% 4.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enochian Biosciences and Vaccitech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaccitech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaccitech has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Vaccitech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaccitech is more favorable than Enochian Biosciences.

7.2% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Vaccitech shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Vaccitech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccitech has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Vaccitech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.72 million ($0.82) -1.40 Vaccitech $38.25 million 2.93 -$50.87 million $0.32 9.38

Enochian Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaccitech. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccitech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vaccitech beats Enochian Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its prophylactic programs include VTP-400, which is in preclinical stage for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; VTP-500 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome; and Vaxzevria, a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc in March 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

