Reviewing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 9.44% 24.71% 11.57% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.85%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $51.46 billion 0.72 $4.96 billion $2.46 7.87 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

