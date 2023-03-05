Reviewing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 2.81 -$270.43 million ($0.98) -2.87 Conduent $3.86 billion 0.23 -$182.00 million ($0.89) -4.49

This table compares American Well and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Well and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 4 3 0 2.43 Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.24%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Conduent.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -97.73% -23.77% -21.20% Conduent -4.72% 5.29% 1.59%

Summary

Conduent beats American Well on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment is involved in government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state, and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment includes systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

