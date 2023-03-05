Reviewing AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -15,598.51% -42.06% -40.00% Moderna 43.41% 46.34% 31.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Moderna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 184.99 -$19.13 million ($0.43) -1.25 Moderna $19.26 billion 2.87 $8.36 billion $19.96 7.17

Volatility & Risk

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Moderna 2 4 6 0 2.33

Moderna has a consensus price target of $180.86, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Moderna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moderna beats AIM ImmunoTech on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

