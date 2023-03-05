Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Perficient, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Perficient in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Perficient by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,530 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

