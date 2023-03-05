Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.05 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $101.05 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00219768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,448.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1005299 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,987,758.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.