Request Price Down 7.8% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $101.28 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00220091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,467.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1005299 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,987,758.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

