Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

Shares of Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-1500 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Regen BioPharma stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. 31,466,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,267,207. Regen BioPharma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of regenerative medical applications and advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

