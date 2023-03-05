Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reed’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Reed’s Company Profile

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. 4,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

