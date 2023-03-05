Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

