Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $85.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

