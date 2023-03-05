Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $121.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($8.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.43) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.