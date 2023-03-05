Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $121.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($8.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.43) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
