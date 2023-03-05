Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:O opened at $64.49 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.79%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.