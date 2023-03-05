Raymond James Raises Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $28.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.
ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Securities increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ICPT stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $856.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
