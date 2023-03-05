Raymond James Raises Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $28.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Securities increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $856.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

