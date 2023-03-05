Raymond James Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $20.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CarGurus by 23.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.