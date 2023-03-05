Raymond James Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $20.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.82.
CarGurus Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $45.68.
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
