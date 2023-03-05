Ravencoin Hits Market Capitalization of $321.28 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $321.28 million and $12.36 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00423169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.03 or 0.28603437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,279,668,361 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.

Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.

A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:

The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)

Block time (1 minute)

Coin supply (21 Billion)

Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.