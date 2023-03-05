Rarible Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00008022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $26.00 million and $207,627.62 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00422636 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,411.44 or 0.28567438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.