QUINT (QUINT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $969.26 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

