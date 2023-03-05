QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $145.20 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $145.20 million and approximately $571.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00039469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00219395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,427.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188531 USD and is up 88.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $896.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

