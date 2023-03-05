QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $56.07 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

