QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 430 at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.31) to GBX 430 ($5.19) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.53) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $18.85.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.46%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

