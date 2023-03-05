Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,588 shares of company stock worth $281,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
