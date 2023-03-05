Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

