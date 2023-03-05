Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

