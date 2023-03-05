Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Puma Price Performance

PUM stock opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a one year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a one year high of €82.12 ($87.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.70.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

