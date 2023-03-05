PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $716.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,139.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $778,622 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

