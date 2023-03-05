Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psychemedics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.35% of Psychemedics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMD opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Psychemedics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

