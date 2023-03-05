Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Critical Analysis

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prysmian and u-blox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prysmian 0 1 3 0 2.75 u-blox 1 2 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Prysmian presently has a consensus target price of $36.17, suggesting a potential upside of 79.00%. u-blox has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Prysmian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prysmian is more favorable than u-blox.

Prysmian pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. u-blox pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Prysmian pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. u-blox pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. u-blox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prysmian and u-blox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prysmian N/A N/A N/A $0.44 46.17 u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 27.90

u-blox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prysmian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prysmian and u-blox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prysmian N/A N/A N/A u-blox N/A N/A N/A

About Prysmian

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products. The Projects segment comprises of high voltage, submarine power, submarine telecom, and offshore specialties which focus on the projects and their execution, as well as on product customization. The Telecom segment offers cable systems and connectivity products used in telecommunication networks such as optical fibre, optical cables, connectivity components and accessories, optical ground wire, and copper cables. The company was founded on May 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services related to reference designs and software. The company was founded by Daniel Ammann, Andreas Thiel, Gerhard Tröster and Jean-Pierre Wyss in 1997 and is headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland.

