Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading 36.2% Lower This Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00423537 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.32 or 0.28628308 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.
About Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Provenance Blockchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
