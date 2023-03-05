Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading 36.2% Lower This Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00423537 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.32 or 0.28628308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.