Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

