Proterra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,867 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 635% compared to the average daily volume of 662 put options.

Insider Transactions at Proterra

In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Stock Performance

Proterra Company Profile

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Proterra has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.