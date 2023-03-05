ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) CFO Acquires $13,440.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,778 shares in the company, valued at $589,370.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Scott Schorlemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, David Scott Schorlemer bought 2,500 shares of ProPetro stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00.

PUMP opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

