Premia (PREMIA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $196,907.63

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $196,907.63 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

