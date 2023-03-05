Poollotto.finance Price Tops $3.39 on Top Exchanges (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00015113 BTC on exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $39.44 million and approximately $19.10 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

